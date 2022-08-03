Quarles & Brady Partner Joins Buchanan Ingersoll In Fla.

By Madison Arnold (August 3, 2022, 1:39 PM EDT) -- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC added a corporate shareholder in Tampa from Quarles & Brady LLP. The firm announced the addition of David T. Cellitti, who has more than 20 years of experience, on Monday. Cellitti has experience serving as outside general counsel to clients as well as helping them navigate issues such as middle-market mergers and acquisitions, significant transactions, strategic planning, compliance and day-to-day operations. "I was drawn to being a lawyer by the notion of being able to help people. So whether it's helping an individual or business with a legal matter, I think that provides a great deal...

