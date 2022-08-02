Bryan Cave, Kinsella Attys Sue E-Bike Co. Over Child's Death

By Dave Simpson (August 2, 2022, 10:59 PM EDT) -- A Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP counsel and Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump Holly LLP partner hit Rad Power Bikes with a wrongful death suit in California state court Monday, saying their 12-year-old daughter was killed last year by a defectively designed electric bike inappropriately marketed to children. Jonathan Steinsapir, a partner at Kinsella, and Kaye Steinsapir, counsel at Bryan Cave, claim that a number of failures by Seattle-based Rad Power Bikes and by companies that manufacture helmets led to the death of their daughter, Molly Steinsapir. Molly was a passenger on a tandem RadRunner e-bike operated by her 11-year-old best friend...

