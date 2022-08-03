High Court Urged To Skip Firm's Bid To Shield Client Comms

By Theresa Schliep (August 3, 2022, 3:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court shouldn't review a law firm's bid to shield from subpoenas client communications concerning the tax implications of expatriation, the federal government said, arguing the case isn't an ideal vehicle for clarifying the scope of attorney-client privilege. The justices shouldn't take on the unnamed law firm's case over the applicability of attorney-client privilege to client communications involving both legal and nonlegal advice, the U.S. government said in a brief Tuesday. The law firm's work includes advising clients on the tax consequences of expatriation, and it unsuccessfully appealed to the Ninth Circuit about its obligation to comply with the subpoenas....

