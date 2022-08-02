Alex Jones Apologizes, Spars With Opposing Counsel At Trial

By Christine DeRosa (August 2, 2022, 9:04 PM EDT) -- InfoWars website owner Alex Jones testified before a Texas jury on Tuesday during a state court damages trial for defaming parents who lost a child in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, apologizing for his actions and then accusing the plaintiffs' attorneys of showing an edited tape. His testimony came after Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, who was murdered in the shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, told the court about damage caused by claims Jones and his employees made that the shooting was a hoax. Jones is on trial to determine damages after Judge Maya...

