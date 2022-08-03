UK Provisionally Clears NortonLifeLock Takeover Of Avast

By Dawood Fakhir (August 3, 2022, 3:20 PM BST) -- Competition enforcers in the U.K. cleared the proposed $9.2 billion acquisition by NortonLifeLock of European cybersecurity company Avast PLC on a provisional basis on Wednesday at the end of an in-depth investigation. The Competition and Markets Authority found in an in-depth phase 2 inquiry that the potential merger of the companies, which provide cybersafety software under different brands, did not raise any competition concerns in Britain. The CMA had launched the detailed investigation into the merger between U.S.-based NortonLifeLock Inc. and Avast, of the Czech Republic, in March. The two companies had not offered any potential fixes to address its competition...

