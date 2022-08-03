Audit Watchdog Floats Plans For Business Digital Security

By Tom Fish (August 3, 2022, 3:47 PM BST) -- The Financial Reporting Council issued a series of recommendations on Wednesday for businesses to tighten their data security by disclosing potential threats, allowing the audit watchdog to assess a company's ability to remain resilient. The FRC said that research it conducted in consultation with several government departments has resulted in new guidance, which focuses on strategy, governance, risk and events. The audit watchdog also gave practical examples for putting the recommendations into action. "Businesses can do more to bolster their online defenses and improve transparency and reporting around cybersecurity," Matt Warman, the digital minister, said in a statement. "There is help...

