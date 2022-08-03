Ireland Drafts New Rules To Reform Injury Claims Body

By Irene Madongo (August 3, 2022, 5:13 PM BST) -- The Irish government has published a bill proposing to reform its statutory personal injury claims body, a move it believes will lower litigation costs and help drive down premiums. Under the draft legislation, the Personal Injuries Assessment Board will have additional time to assess injury claims that have yet to settle, instead of releasing them directly to litigation, the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment said on Tuesday. The body will also be renamed the Personal Injuries Resolution Board, according to the bill. The board, which was established in 2004, assesses the value of personal injury without involving the courts. Cases...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS