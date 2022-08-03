CMA Gives Nod For Merger Of Workspace Providers

By Dawood Fakhir (August 3, 2022, 5:10 PM BST) -- The U.K. competition watchdog on Wednesday gave a green light for the planned merger between work space companies The Office Group and Fora Holdings Ltd. after an initial investigation. The Competition and Markets Authority decided not to refer the proposed merger deal to an in-depth phase investigation after it launched the initial inquiry in June. The CMA had launched the first phase of investigation to ascertain competition concerns because of the similar business model and clients of the two companies. It had a deadline of announcing a decision by Aug. 9. The businesses agreed to merge on March 14. Cheetah Holdco...

