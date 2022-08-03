Dye & Durham To Ditch TM Group After Antitrust Probe

By Najiyya Budaly (August 3, 2022, 3:54 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust watchdog said Wednesday that legal software company Dye & Durham must unpick its acquisition of property technology firm TM Group after finding that the £91.5 million ($111.2 million) deal lessens competition in the U.K. The Competitions and Market Authority said that Canada's Dye & Durham Ltd. must sell TM Group (UK) Ltd., which is based in the southwestern English town of Swindon, after finding the companies were previously close rivals that provided property search reports. The CMA said that its decision comes after its in-depth probe into the deal found that the merger would reduce competition and could lead...

