Ex-Jones Day Atty In Contempt Over 'Burn' Text In Ocado Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (August 3, 2022, 1:29 PM BST) -- A London judge has ruled that a former senior Jones Day lawyer had "interfered" with the administration of justice by instructing a client to destroy a secure messaging system, holding the attorney in contempt of court on Wednesday. The private equity partner told his client, one of the founders of online grocer Ocado, to "burn" a secure messaging app used by the lawyer and senior managers, the court found. (iStock.com/ablokhin) Judge Adam Johnson ruled at the High Court that private equity partner Raymond McKeeve had deliberately caused evidence to be destroyed after online grocery delivery business Ocado obtained a search order. McKeeve instructed his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS