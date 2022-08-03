Kirkland, Goodwin Lead PE Firm's $2.8B Ping Identity Buy

By Elaine Briseño (August 3, 2022, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Software investment firm Thoma Bravo LP, guided by Goodwin Procter LLP, said Wednesday it will acquire private identity management and security platform Ping Identity Corp., represented by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, in a deal worth $2.8 billion. Thoma Bravo said in a statement that it will pay $28.50 per share in an all-cash transaction. The offer is 63% more than Ping Identity's closing share price Tuesday of $17.47 and 52% more than the average price over the past 60 days, Thoma Bravo said. Ping Identity helps companies manage their customer experience, including the way they sign on and create their online...

