Gibson Dunn Reps HighPost In $535M Capital Raise

By McCord Pagan (August 3, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Guided by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, investment firm HighPost Capital LLC said Wednesday it raised a total of $535 million as part of its inaugural fund with plans to focus on the global consumer sector, in particular areas such as sports, media, health and leisure. Florida-based HighPost, founded by chairman and CEO David Moross and partner Mark Bezos, said in a statement it closed on a $420 million fund as well as raised an additional $115 million through co-investment vehicles, all from investors such as endowments, family offices and high net worth individuals. Mark Bezos is the brother of Amazon founder...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS