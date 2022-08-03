Jones Faces Own Texts Before Jury Gets Sandy Hook Case

By Christine DeRosa (August 3, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Taking the stand for a second day Wednesday during a Texas state court trial on damages for defaming parents who lost a child in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, Alex Jones was confronted with a shocking cache of his texts and emails obtained by the plaintiffs' lawyer. During cross-examination on the last day of trial before the jury gets the case, Mark Bankston of Farrar & Ball LLP, attorney for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, showed Jones text messages and emails he obtained not during discovery but 12 days earlier. Bankston claims that Jones' attorney, Federico Andino Reynal of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS