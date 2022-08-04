Wikipedia And Dubious Judges: 4 Cases To Know

By Andrew Strickler (August 4, 2022, 1:53 PM EDT) -- This week, a research team led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology published what it called a "new frontier" for the empirical study of law. In a randomized experiment, the team created scores of Wikipedia articles about Irish Supreme Court decisions. Then the researchers watched to see how their intervention on the popular online encyclopedia — the fourth most-visited website globally — played out in later judicial opinions. The result was startling: The addition of a Wikipedia article generated a 25% bump in judicial citations to those cases from "pre-intervention" levels. The researchers also found what they called strong evidence that...

