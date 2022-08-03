SEC Warns Brokers About Conflicts Tied To Compensation

By Al Barbarino (August 3, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday warned broker-dealers and investment advisers that the compensation incentives they offer increase the likelihood that their financial representatives will violate rules governing conduct standards. The agency urged firms to get rid of cash and noncash compensation structures tied to contests, quotas and other metrics, noting that these can lead to conflicts of interest that breach the landmark Regulation Best Interest rule for brokers and the agency's fiduciary standard for advisers. "The greater the reward to the financial professional for meeting particular thresholds ... the greater is the concern whether the incentive program complies...

