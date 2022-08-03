Patent Eligibility Bill May Clarify Law But Spur New Fights

By Ryan Davis (August 3, 2022, 11:00 PM EDT) -- A bill introduced Tuesday by Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., aimed at setting more precise rules on which inventions are eligible for patents would add helpful clarity on some issues, but includes ambiguous language that could take years of litigation to sort out, experts say. Tillis' office said in a statement that recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions on patent eligibility have made the law "confused, constricted, and unclear," and that the Patent Eligibility Restoration Act would solve the problem by "restoring patent eligibility to important inventions across many fields." The measure "maintains the existing statutory categories of eligible subject matter, which have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS