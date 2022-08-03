Kate Spade Owner Disputes FM's COVID-19 Science

By Ben Zigterman (August 3, 2022, 9:27 PM EDT) -- The owner of luxury brands Coach and Kate Spade disputed Factory Mutual's contention that the virus that causes COVID-19 dissipates on its own, in response to the insurer's brief before Maryland's high court. Tapestry Inc. instead pointed to an amicus brief filed last month from the Maryland State Medical Society, known as MedChi, which referred to claims that the coronavirus can be easily removed as "junk science." Tapestry Inc., which owns luxury brands such as Kate Spade, has pushed back on Factory Mutual's argument that the coronavirus dissipates on its own. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) "FM asks this court to accept FM's...

