Senate Panel OKs 5 Judge Noms, Deadlocks On 6th Circ. Pick

By James Arkin (August 4, 2022, 11:29 AM EDT) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced five of President Joe Biden's judicial picks Thursday, including U.S. Magistrate Judge Doris L. Pryor's nomination to the Seventh Circuit, but the panel deadlocked on Rachel Bloomekatz's nomination to the Sixth Circuit. The committee advanced Judge Pryor with bipartisan support, while also moving four district court nominees for Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia forward to the full Senate. But the panel voted 10-10 on Bloomekatz's nomination, with two senators passing on the vote, which means she'll face an additional procedural hurdle before she can be confirmed. Judge Pryor advanced 13-9, with Sens. Thom Tillis,...

