Senate Bill Would Put Crypto Spot Markets Under CFTC

By Elise Hansen (August 3, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission would get broad oversight over the cryptocurrency industry, including cryptocurrency spot markets, under a bipartisan bill introduced in the Senate on Wednesday. The Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act of 2022 would define cryptocurrencies bitcoin and ether as commodities and put oversight of most cryptocurrency brokers, custodians, dealers and trading facilities under the CFTC's purview. The bill was introduced by Sens. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and John Boozman, R-Ariz. — the top senators on the Committee of Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry — and Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and John Thune, R-S.D. Stabenow said the bill helps set standards...

