Biden Issues Another Order To Protect Abortion Access

By Lauren Berg (August 3, 2022, 10:22 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed another executive order aimed at protecting access to abortions, this time with the goal of helping patients travel to other states to access reproductive health care services. During the first meeting of the Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access, Biden issued the order directing Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra to figure out how to improve access to reproductive care, including through Medicaid, for patients who live in states that have outlawed abortion, following the U.S. Supreme Court's June decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The order, which doesn't contain many specifics, also directs...

