Latest Crypto Hack Wipes Millions From Solana Wallets

By Ben Kochman (August 3, 2022, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Several million U.S. dollars' worth of crypto assets held by at least 8,000 digital wallets on the Solana network were stolen early Wednesday, according to blockchain security companies, in the latest high-profile cybersecurity episode to hit the digital currency ecosystem. A security bug in software used by several digital wallets popular among Solana users allowed a "malicious actor" to gain access to victims' private key information and to drain their wallets, according to a Twitter account run by the Solana Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps run the Solana blockchain network. "Engineers are currently working with multiple security researchers and ecosystem...

