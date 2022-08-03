Analyst Wins Revival Of Kobre & Kim Discrimination Suit

By Aebra Coe (August 3, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s Employment Appeal Tribunal has revived a discrimination lawsuit against Kobre & Kim LLP, finding a lower tribunal erred when it decided to throw out the case after the plaintiff failed to show up for a hearing. In a judgment handed down on Tuesday, the tribunal concluded that doctors notes submitted by Zdenek Sokolik, a former contract employee of Kobre & Kim, provided him with sufficient reason to miss the hearing in question. The case will now return to the employment tribunal for further case management, the judgment said. Sokolik originally brought claims against Kobre & Kim in 2019, alleging...

