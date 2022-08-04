Pa. Judge Kills Middleman's Hopes In Cannabis Merger

By Jonathan Capriel (August 4, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has determined Lazer Capital is not owed compensation following a merger between two cannabis companies, saying while the firm had aimed to be the middleman in the transaction, there is scant evidence there was ever a contract between the parties. In a 28-page opinion issued Monday, U.S. District Judge Berle M. Schiller granted Agronomed Holdings and its sister companies summary judgment, terminating all claims the Toronto-based Lazer brought in a breach of contract lawsuit filed in May 2021. Specifically, Lazer said it was owed a fee for introducing Agronomed to another cannabis company if that encounter resulted in a merger. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS