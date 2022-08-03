Freeh Sporkin Taps Ex-Philly US Attorney As Partner In DC

By Clarice Silber (August 3, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Freeh Sporkin & Sullivan LLP said Wednesday that former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania Jennifer Arbittier Williams will join the firm as a partner in September in Washington, D.C. The law firm said Williams most recently worked as a U.S. attorney after spending 20 years in leading legal roles at the U.S. Department of Justice. Freeh Sporkin specializes in advising clients on government relations globally, compliance and ethics, corporate and cyber investigations, and white collar defense and regulatory enforcement, among other areas. Gregory Paw, a partner with Freeh Sporkin who previously worked with Williams, told Law360 Pulse that...

