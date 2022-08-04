Florida's Lash & Goldberg Adds Litigator From Kaplan Zeena

By Madison Arnold (August 4, 2022, 12:01 PM EDT) -- Lash & Goldberg LLP added a new partner with 20 years of complex litigation experience to its Fort Lauderdale office from Kaplan Zeena LLP. Annette Urena Tucker brought her health care and complex commercial litigation practice to Lash & Goldberg, the firm said Wednesday. Tucker is the second partner addition announcement in the last week for the Florida-based litigation boutique. "I was attracted to Lash & Goldberg because of its reputation as one of the best litigation firms in Florida," Tucker said in a statement. "I'm excited to join this excellent litigation team and work with Lash & Goldberg's clients."...

