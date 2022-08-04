Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Enviros Sink Feds' Coal Development Plans Again

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (August 4, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Wednesday for the second time struck down resource management plans in coal-rich areas of Montana and Wyoming, finding that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management failed to properly consider the effects of air pollution from mining operations in its revised environmental assessment.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris handed a victory to environmental groups in ruling that the Bureau of Land Management violated the National Environmental Policy Act and the Administrative Procedure Act by failing to consider adequate alternatives or appropriately considering the downstream impacts of non-greenhouse gas emissions in a pair of revised BLM resource management plans,...

