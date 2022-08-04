Thameslink Rail Operator Steams Ahead With £669M Offer

By Najiyya Budaly (August 4, 2022, 1:09 PM BST) -- British railway operator Go-Ahead said on Thursday that it has accepted an increased £669 million ($811 million) offer from a consortium of Australia's Kinetic and Globalvia of Spain, £21 million higher than an initial bid. The board of Go-Ahead, which operates the Thameslink line through London to the south coast, has said it believes the revised valuation is "fair and reasonable." (Rail Photo/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images) The board of Go-Ahead Group PLC said it believes the £669 million valuation is "fair and reasonable." The offer represents an improvement on the consortium's initial £647.7 million bid, which it made in June. Go-Ahead has...

