UK Pensions Ministry Aims To Boost Spending With SMEs

By Irene Madongo (August 4, 2022, 6:26 PM BST) -- The Department for Work and Pensions said it plans to improve the quality of data it holds on private sector small-business suppliers, as looks to increase spending and improve contracting opportunities in the sector. The DWP published an action plan on Wednesday, detailing the steps it will take to increase spending and improve contracting opportunities for small and medium-size enterprises from this year to 2023. Deborah Stedman-Scott, a minister at the DWP, said that the U.K.'s estimated 5.6 million SMEs make a large contribution to the economy. She also noted that SMEs provide employment opportunities and greater choice for provision of goods and services....

