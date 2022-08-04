Wavestone Acquires UK Consulting Firm PEN For £22.5M

By Tom Fish (August 4, 2022, 4:14 PM BST) -- French management consultancy Wavestone said Thursday that it has acquired U.K. consulting firm PEN Partnership for £22.5 million ($27.4 million), with the price potentially rising to £30 million depending on its performance over the next 18 months. Wavestone said it acquired 100% of PEN Partnership's share capital financed entirely by its own funds. Wavestone was advised by Dentons, Grant Thornton, Arsene Taxand and Alvarez & Marsal. Counsel information for PEN Partnership wasn't immediately available on Thursday. London-based PEN Partnership has grown to 60 staff and 40 contractors in the past decade. Services offered include operations and automation and data and technology....

