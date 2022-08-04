Groups Say DC Utility Is 'Greenwashing' Natural Gas As Clean

By Morgan Conley (August 4, 2022, 2:14 PM EDT) -- A trio of public interest nonprofits has hit Washington Gas Light Co. with a suit alleging the utility is violating District of Columbia consumer protection law by misleading consumers about the environmental toll of natural gas. Environment America Research and Policy Center, U.S. PIRG Education Fund and ClientEarth sued Washington Gas in D.C. Superior Court on July 28, alleging it is "capitalizing" on customers' desire for more sustainable energy sources without actually providing a clean fuel option. They aim to force the utility to stop promoting natural gas as clean and sustainable, arguing that the fossil fuel, which is mostly methane,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS