Baker Donelson Taps Ala. Shareholder As Bankruptcy Chair

By Tracey Read (August 4, 2022, 2:34 PM EDT) -- Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC has a new chair for its corporate restructuring and bankruptcy group. Eric L. Pruitt, a shareholder in Baker Donelson's Birmingham, Alabama, office, will be in charge of nearly 40 attorneys who help clients with bankruptcy and insolvency litigation, the firm announced Wednesday. Pruitt will maintain his legal practice in his new role, which focuses on representing banks, lenders, investment funds and commercial mortgage-backed securities special servicers in loan closings, commercial loan default matters, and bankruptcy cases. "I'm very excited about this opportunity," Pruitt told Law360 in an interview Thursday. "I love working with other professionals...

