Senate Approves 9th Circ. Pick In Speedy Confirmation

By James Arkin (August 4, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The Senate voted to confirm Roopali Desai to the Ninth Circuit on Thursday, an expedited approval that was the quickest and most bipartisan confirmation of a circuit court nominee since President Joe Biden took office last year. Desai, a partner at Coppersmith Brockelman PLC, was confirmed 67-29, with 19 Republican senators joining Democrats in supporting her. She's the fifth Biden nominee to be confirmed to the Ninth Circuit and her confirmation is the 76th federal judicial confirmation since Biden took office. The vote marked the speediest confirmation of any Biden circuit court nominee, and the nomination moved more than twice as...

