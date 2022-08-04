MoFo Names New Partner To Co-Lead Investment Group

By Emily Lever (August 4, 2022, 2:23 PM EDT) -- Morrison Foerster has promoted a corporate attorney with a growing cryptocurrency practice to partner and named her co-chair of its investment management group, the firm announced Thursday. Kelley Howes, who has served as counsel at the firm for 10 years following two decades of in-house roles at capital management companies, became a partner effective Sunday, adding to the firm's new partner class, announced in January. She will co-chair the investment management group, which has added 18 new partners in 2022, with Derek Steingarten, who transferred laterally from K&L Gates LLP in July. Eric McCrath, MoFo's global co-chair of the firm's corporate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS