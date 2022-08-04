Jury Says Alex Jones Must Pay $4.1M In Sandy Hook Case

By Christine DeRosa (August 4, 2022, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A Texas jury found Thursday that right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay Sandy Hook parents $4.1 million after seven days of witness testimony and evidence in the defamation case, with the Infowars owner now facing a new phase of the proceeding focused on punitive damages. The verdict came after the judge overseeing the case refused to hand a mistrial to Jones over 300 gigabytes of phone data that his legal team accidentally shared with opposing counsel. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble of Travis County District Court found that his attorneys couldn't upend the defamation case by now claiming that material was privileged. Against that backdrop, an attorney for the plaintiffs told...

