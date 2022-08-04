Fla. State Atty Suspended For Opposing Abortion Prosecution

By Madison Arnold (August 4, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he was indefinitely suspending State Attorney Andrew Warren in Tampa for neglect of duty after Warren, as part of a letter signed by elected prosecutors across the country, pledged not to use his resources to enforce abortion bans or laws targeting transgender people. In a move Warren cast as "illegal overreach" and a "political stunt," DeSantis inked an executive order suspending Warren, who has been twice elected to his post as top prosecutor for the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County, and appointing Judge Susan Lopez, also of the 13th Judicial Circuit, to take his...

