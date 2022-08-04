Cooley Atty Ordered To 'Personally Pay' For 'Hubris'

By Andrew Karpan (August 4, 2022, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania judge on Thursday ordered a senior lawyer at Cooley LLP to "personally pay" the legal fees incurred by his client's former CEO in a dispute over the ownership of patent applications, calling out the attorney for his "hubris and disregard of procedural rules" when filing 61 pages of evidence after deadlines had passed. Cooley lawyer Jon Graves will face a litany of "monetary and non-monetary sanctions," wrote U.S. District Judge Michael M. Baylson, due to Graves' ongoing work representing a Philadelphia company called Medical Technology Associates in its lawsuit against its former top executive Carl W. Rausch, who left the company to start a business...

