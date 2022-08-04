LeClairRyan Trustee Wants More Attys For $21M Deal Fight

By Andrew Strickler (August 4, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The Chapter 7 trustee for defunct LeClairRyan PLLC is seeking more BigLaw firepower for an unusual dispute with the Office of the U.S. Trustee, which has pledged to fight a $21 million settlement with UnitedLex and a court order keeping many of its details under wraps. In a set of filings this week, trustee Lynn Tavenner asked a federal bankruptcy judge in Virginia to approve her hire of a Cozen O'Connor team led by Chicago partners Brian Shaw and Peter J. Roberts. Tavenner told the court that more special counsel were needed amid challenges from acting regional U.S. Trustee John P....

