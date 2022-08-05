Fox Rothschild Picks Up Wendel Rosen Corporate Atty In SF

By James Mills (August 5, 2022, 10:54 AM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP has continued growing its West Coast team by adding a Wendel Rosen LLP business transactional attorney as a partner in its San Francisco office. Laurie A. Sanders, who spent three years at East Bay business firm Wendel Rosen, joins the Fox Rothschild corporate department, the firm announced Wednesday. She serves as outside general counsel, advising clients on mergers and acquisitions, commercial agreements, venture capital financings, private equity transactions, succession planning and corporate governance. She also guides domestic and international companies through various approaches to the corporate life cycle. "Laurie has nearly three decades of experience guiding business owners,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS