Pa. Gas Co. Settles EEOC Disability Bias Suit

By Abby Wargo (August 4, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania natural gas well service will pay up to settle a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit accusing the company of laying off a mechanic due to his history of cancer, the agency announced Thursday. U.S. District Judge Christopher C. Conner on Tuesday signed off on a consent decree directing Gas Field Specialists Inc. to pay Marlin R. Houghtaling $184,000 in back pay and damages to resolve the EEOC's September 2021 suit alleging the company violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. As part of the consent decree, the gas company is enjoined from violating the ADA in the future, which...

