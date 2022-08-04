Disclosed Texts Can't Get Jones Mistrial In Sandy Hook Case

By Christine DeRosa (August 4, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A Texas judge on Thursday refused to hand a mistrial to right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over 300 gigabytes of phone data that his legal team accidentally shared with opposing counsel, finding his attorneys couldn't upend the defamation case by now claiming that material was privileged. Alex Jones, shown here in September 2018, lost his bid for a mistrial Thursday related to data from his phone that was accidentally shared with opposing counsel. (Photo by The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images) As a jury continued to deliberate on the compensatory damages Jones owes for defaming the parents of a victim of...

