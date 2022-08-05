Former US Prosecutor Joins Continental in Florida

By Jack Rodgers (August 5, 2022, 12:49 PM EDT) -- A former assistant attorney general for the Criminal Division of the U.S. Department of Justice in the Northern District of Florida has left his position in public service to join Continental PLLC, the firm recently announced. Lazaro Fields joins the firm after serving as a federal prosecutor for three years, working on corruption, fraud, money laundering and drug trafficking cases, the firm said. Those prosecutions also involved the agency's National Security Division, the firm said. The firm said Fields' work included exposing corruption at the U.S. Bureau of Prisons and prosecuting prison guards for sexually abusing inmates. Fields' career in public...

