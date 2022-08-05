Trump Attys Olsen And Olson Face 'Big Lie' Bar Complaints

By Hailey Konnath (August 4, 2022, 11:17 PM EDT) -- The former special counsel to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and an ex-legal adviser to Donald Trump are the latest attorneys facing ethics complaints over their roles in the former president's unsuccessful efforts to contest his loss to Joe Biden. Kurt Olsen, who Paxton retained to invalidate the electoral votes of other states, and William Olson, who pushed Trump to replace leadership in the White House counsel's office, should be investigated by their state bar associations, according to complaints filed by The 65 Project on Thursday. The 65 Project is a bipartisan legal watchdog group devoted to holding attorneys accountable for...

