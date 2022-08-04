Monkeypox Deemed National Emergency As Cases Near 7,000

By Dave Simpson (August 4, 2022, 9:40 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency on Thursday, following the leads of several states and cities as confirmed cases near 7,000 nationwide. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra announced the declaration on Twitter, urging Americans to take the virus seriously. The declaration frees up funding for various federal agencies tasked with stemming the virus and its effects, according to the HHS website. Becerra did not immediately provide any details as to the intended outcome of the declaration. "In light of evolving circumstances on the ground, I am declaring a public health emergency on #monkeypox," he...

