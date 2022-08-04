Ohio Cleaning Products Biz Cops To Illegal Virucide Marketing

By Eric Heisig (August 4, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- An Ohio cleaning products maker and its vice president have pled guilty to the illegal marketing and sale of an antimicrobial product, admitting they continued to sell the unregistered product even after reaching an agreement with the federal government over the same conduct. DEM Technology LLC and Evan Morgan admitted to four counts of violating the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act by selling a "fogger" not registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. DEM and Morgan, both of Dayton, Ohio, were charged by prosecutors in May. DEM pled guilty on Tuesday, and Morgan followed suit on Wednesday. Federal prosecutors said Morgan and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS