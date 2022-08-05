Don't Miss It: O'Melveny, Skadden Guide Week's Hot Deals

By McCord Pagan (August 5, 2022, 2:13 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as O'Melveny & Myers LLP and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. 4 Firms Rep Semtech's $1.2B Purchase of IoT Co. Sierra Wireless Semiconductor maker Semtech Corp. said Aug. 2 it's buying Internet of Things solutions business Sierra Wireless Inc. for $1.2 billion in a deal put together by four law firms. Semtech is guided by O'Melveny & Myers LLP and Stikeman Elliott LLP, while Sierra...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS