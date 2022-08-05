Designer Ends Lawsuit For Partial Ownership In CBD Co.

By Jonathan Capriel (August 5, 2022, 1:35 PM EDT) -- A designer who sued Pure Spectrum CBD for copyright infringement and breach of contract has agreed to settle her lawsuit for a nearly 3% ownership of the company, according to a notice filed in Colorado federal court. Martha Martin and the Evergreen, Colorado-based company told the district court on Thursday in a joint stipulation that Pure Spectrum CBD LLC and its majority owner Brady Bell would give Martin a 2.7% Class A membership/ownership share of the company provided that all existing claims she brought against the company in her April 2020 lawsuit be dismissed with prejudice. Martin accused the company of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS