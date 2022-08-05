Betfair Owner Completes £1.62B Acquisition Of Italy's Sisal

By Najiyya Budaly (August 5, 2022, 4:51 PM BST) -- Gambling giant Flutter Entertainment said Friday that it has completed its £1.62 billion ($1.95 billion) acquisition of Italian betting group Sisal from Luxembourg-based private equity company CVC Capital Partners. Flutter Entertainment PLC, which owns Betfair, Paddy Power and PokerStars, bought Milan-based Sisal SpA from CVC Capital Partners Fund VI after winning regulatory approvals, it said. Irish law firm Arthur Cox advised Dublin-headquartered Flutter on the deal. Sisal is Italy's largest online betting group and provides regulated lottery operations in Turkey and Morocco. "The acquisition of Italy's leading online gaming operator, in an attractive and fast-growing online market, is aligned to the...

