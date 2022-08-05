Shipper Maersk To Buy Danish Logistics Group For $61M

By Tom Fish (August 5, 2022, 2:39 PM BST) -- Moller-Maersk said on Friday that it has agreed to buy Danish logistics company Martin Bencher Group in a $61 million deal as the shipping giant looks to expand its own logistics services. A.P. Moller-Maersk said it hopes the acquisition of a fellow Danish company will harness Martin Bencher's logistics services to launch a new product, Maersk Project Logistics. Maersk, which is based in Copenhagen, is looking to expand its services beyond shipping containers, such as transporting special or oversized cargo, surveying route infrastructure, and the organization and assembly of complex loading equipment. Counsel information for Maersk was not immediately available Friday....

