Ex-ConvaTec Boss Fined For Sharing Inside Info

By Alex Davidson (August 5, 2022, 4:17 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said Friday that it has fined a former non-executive chairman of listed medical product company ConvaTec Group PLC £80,000 ($97,000) for unlawfully disclosing inside information. Christopher Gent disclosed inside information to individuals in senior positions at two of ConvaTec's major shareholders in 2018 before the information was announced properly to the market, the regulator said in a statement. The FCA said it considers that Gent acted negligently in making the disclosures on Oct. 10 that year about an expected statement to the London Stock Exchange by ConvaTec about a revision of its financial guidance and the chief executive's plans...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS