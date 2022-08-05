Lawyers Urge To Run Insurance Checks Over Ukraine War

By Dawood Fakhir (August 5, 2022, 5:19 PM BST) -- Insurance companies need to review different types of business insurance policies to reduce losses as the Russia-Ukraine conflict sparks economic uncertainty and business disruptions around the world, according to a paper published by Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP. Sanctions imposed by the European Union, U.S., and other countries against Russia as well as actions taken by Russia in retaliation "continue to wreak havoc on global business operations," the firm said in its report released Thursday. Such consequences of the war are causing supply chain disruptions, interruptions in operations and businesses losing assets. Companies are being forced to discontinue operations in Russia...

